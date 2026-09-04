Bomb scare at Kolkata airport after note found on Gorakhpur-bound flight     

A note warning of a bomb was found on a Gorakhpur-bound plane at Kolkata airport on Friday evening, triggering panic, officials said.

The note was written on a tissue paper kept inside a toilet paper roll in the aircraft's washroom, they said.

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All passengers were immediately de-boarded, and a thorough search was launched, they added.

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"As we take such things very seriously, the passengers were de-boarded, and the flight was immediately stopped from flying. Security checks and other necessary security precautions are under way," an airport official said.

CISF personnel, the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs searched the aircraft as part of the security exercise.

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There was no immediate clarity on when the plane would be allowed to leave for Gorakhpur.