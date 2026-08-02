BSP expels Ashok Siddarth, Randhir Singh Beniwal for indiscipline

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday announced the expulsion of former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddarth and party coordinator Randhir Singh Beniwal from the party for repeated "indiscipline" and "violation" of organisational directives.

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In a post on X, Mayawati said Siddarth, who is the father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, had earlier been expelled over "indiscipline" during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, particularly over the issue of coordination with the party's state unit in ticket distribution.

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He was later reinducted after he assured the leadership that such lapses would not be repeated, she said. According to Mayawati, Siddarth was thereafter assigned responsibilities only in states outside Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the party's organisational base.

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However, the former CM alleged that complaints of indiscipline and violation of party directions continued to emerge from Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal despite repeated warnings. She said Siddarth had been relieved of all party responsibilities on Saturday, but reports about his possible return to Uttar Pradesh were being spread deliberately to create confusion within the organisation and disrupt the BSP's campaign for the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"In the interest of the party and the movement, Ashok Siddarth has been expelled from the BSP with immediate effect and will not be taken back into the party in future," Mayawati said. The BSP chief also announced the expulsion of party coordinator Beniwal on grounds of indiscipline and violation of party directives.

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Beniwal had been entrusted with organisational responsibilities in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, she said. Mayawati further said Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, who was given fresh organisational responsibilities in the party's national-level reshuffle, would continue as the Punjab incharge, along with other states, until the next Punjab Assembly elections and the subsequent Lok Sabha polls.

The BSP chief further said that it was the party's leadership's policy that senior office-bearers and coordinators from UP who were currently handling responsibilities in other states would not be assigned any organisational role in the state.