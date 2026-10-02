‘BSP is my family’: Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand seeks another chance after expulsion

A month after being expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Akash Anand on Friday dismissed rumours that he would join another outfit and appealed to his aunt Mayawati for “an opportunity” to serve the party again.

In a post on X in Hindi, Akash Anand referred to Mayawati as ‘buaa maa’ and described her as his political guru and inspiration.

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This was Anand’s first public reaction after Mayawati removed him as the BSP’s national coordinator and then relieved him from the party on September 10.

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His remarks came after several senior leaders indicated that Anand could join their parties if he wanted to.

Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad publicly offered Anand a place in his party.

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Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also indicated that the party’s doors were open to him.

Union minister and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale also invited Anand to join his outfit.

“Whatever I have learned in politics, I learned from you. Whatever I have done, I did under your guidance. Therefore, today I wish to place my words directly before you and before the entire Bahujan society. For the past few days, various kinds of news and rumours about me have been circulating in the media and social media. I want to clarify: I am not going to any other political party. The BSP is not just a party for me; it is my family,” he said.

He added that he supports Maywati’s decision to expel his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, and sought an apology, explaining that his past silence was misunderstood.

“Relationships have their place, but the mission is greater than them. It is my responsibility to prioritise the interests of the party and the movement above personal and familial interests,” he said.

“At that time, I had distanced myself from social media, so I was unable to repost your post. My silence at that time was misunderstood, and it gave space to rumours. If this has hurt you, then I seek forgiveness from you for it,” Anand added.

He also sought “an opportunity” to serve the party and the mission again under Mayawati’s leadership.

“Trust is not built with words, but with actions, and I will prove it through my conduct and my hard work. Baba Saheb’s mission, Manyavar Saheb’s path, and your leadership. This is my politics. Jai Bhim. Jai BSP,” Anand said.

In September, BSP chief Mayawati announced that her once favourite nephew had been “completely freed” from the party.

The announcement came soon after Anand’s father-in-law, Siddharth, who was expelled from the BSP last month for alleged anti-party activities, said he was retiring from politics.

Mayawati claimed that after Anand’s marriage, his conduct and activities “at every step have been such that, because of this, he had to be separated from the party again a few days ago.” “Now he (Akash) is completely caught in the web of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, and bringing him back into the party would be a very big betrayal of the BSP, which I can never commit,” she had said. Mayawati further said that Anand’s failure to repost her earlier X post showed his greater attachment to family ties than the BSP and its movement.