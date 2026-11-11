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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Cabinet approves Rs 2,390 crore metro rail link from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4

Cabinet approves Rs 2,390 crore metro rail link from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4

The project, approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development, an official statement said

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PTI
Updated At : 03:54 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,390 crore, with a length of 8.449 kilometres and five elevated stations.

The project, approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development, an official statement said.

On operationalisation of this corridor, Noida and Greater Noida city will have 71.878 kilometres of active metro rail network, it said.

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