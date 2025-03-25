Cash discovery: Allahabad HC lawyers on indefinite strike over transfer of Justice Varma

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Tuesday began an indefinite strike to protest against the proposed transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to the high court here.

Leading the protesting lawyers gathered at gate number 3 of the high court, Bar Association President Anil Tiwari told reporters, “This protest is not against any court or judge but against those who have betrayed the judicial system.”

He added, “Our fight is against those involved in corruption and against a system that lacks transparency. For now, our demand is a reconsideration and withdrawal of the transfer order.”

The Bar Association had reiterated its opposition to Justice Varma's transfer on Monday and decided to go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

Tiwari asserted the association was prepared for an all-out battle on this issue.

“From the very beginning, there has been an attempt to cover up this matter. Today, lawyers across India are fighting this battle. Until a resolution is reached, we will not resume work, no matter the consequences,” he said on Monday.

The Supreme Court collegium on Monday confirmed its decision to recommend transfer of Justice Varma, facing an enquiry over the alleged discovery of huge cash from his official residence and from whom judicial work was withdrawn, to his parent Allahabad High Court.

The transfer recommendation to the Centre was made public in a resolution uploaded on the top court website.

The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officials to rush to the spot and douse it.

The apex court collegium headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna and the Delhi High Court subsequently issued a series of directives, including the withdrawal of judicial work from Justice Varma on Monday.

Justice Varma has “unequivocally” denied the any cash being placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his family members while “strongly denouncing the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged” to them.

He said the allegations of cash discovery from his official residence clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign him.

Justice Varma was enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1992. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on October 13, 2014.

He took oath as a permanent judge of the Allahabad High Court on February 1, 2016, before being appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court on October 11, 2021.