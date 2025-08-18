An Indian Army soldier, identified as Kapil Kavid, was allegedly assaulted by toll booth staff at the Bhuni toll plaza on the Meerut-Karnal highway in Uttar Pradesh while returning to his post in Srinagar.

A video of the assault showed the staff beating Kapil with a stick. Some pinned him to a pole, pulled his hands back, hurled abuses and thrashed him up.

The incident reportedly occurred after an argument broke out over toll exemption. Kapil, along with with his cousin, was travelling to Delhi airport to fly to Srinagar to resume duty when the altercation took place.

According to Rakesh Mishra, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Kapil claimed that his village falls under the toll-free zone and requested an exemption. The discussion escalated into a heated argument, during which the toll staff allegedly assaulted him.

Following a complaint lodged by Kapil’s family, a case was registered at the Sarurpur police station.

“Four accused have been arrested after reviewing CCTV footage and video evidence. Two teams are currently working to apprehend the remaining suspects,” SP Mishra said.