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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Class 2 student raped by 44-year-old man in UP’s Ballia; accused arrested

Class 2 student raped by 44-year-old man in UP’s Ballia; accused arrested

He allegedly lured the girl to a field on her way to school and raped her

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PTI
Ballia (UP), Updated At : 05:17 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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A 44-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping and assaulting an eight-year-old Class 2 student while she was on her way to school in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

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The incident took place on July 13 around 9 am, when the girl was going to her school.

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According to the police, the accused, identified as Chhotelal Yadav (44), who hails from the same village, intercepted the minor on the way.

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He allegedly lured the girl to a field and raped her.

“When the girl raised an alarm, the accused started thrashing her. However, upon seeing people approaching the spot, he fled from the scene,” said DSP (Bairia) Alok Gupta.

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Following a complaint filed by the girl’s father, an FIR was registered against Yadav on Tuesday.

Acting on the complaint, a police team arrested the accused on Wednesday morning. Legal proceedings have been completed and the accused has been sent to jail, the DSP added.

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