A case of attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt and rioting has been registered against around 20 Congress workers, including six of them who have been arrested, for the alleged defacement of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's residence here during a party protest, sources said on Wednesday.

The action followed Monday's protest outside Kumar's residence in the Vijay Nagar area, where Congress workers allegedly wrote slogans with black paint on the gate and wall of the house before leaving the spot.

Advertisement

The six arrested accused — Congress leaders Anil Yadav, Mukesh Dhangar, Manoj Gaur, Rajesh Kumar, Raja Gautam and Pankaj Chaudhary — were sent to jail on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisement

The case was registered at the Hariparvat police station on the basis of a written complaint by Sub-Inspector Gaurav Gupta against eight named persons and 15-20 unidentified Congress workers.

The accused have been booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty), 126 (wrongful restraint), 132 (assault or criminal force against a public servant), 191 (rioting by an unlawful assembly using force or violence), 333 (house-trespass after preparation to cause hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

Congress city president Amit Singh said the case should have been limited to provisions relating to the protest, but police had invoked several "false" sections against the workers.

He said a Congress delegation would meet the police commissioner on Wednesday and demand that the alleged false charges be removed.

The incident was part of the Congress' statewide agitation against Kumar.