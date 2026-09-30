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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Congress workers slapped with murder bid charge for 'defacing' CEC Gyanesh Kumar's house in Agra

Congress workers slapped with murder bid charge for 'defacing' CEC Gyanesh Kumar's house in Agra

The action followed Monday's protest outside Kumar's residence in the Vijay Nagar area, where Congress workers allegedly wrote slogans with black paint on the gate and wall of the house before leaving the spot

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PTI
Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Updated At : 10:08 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. File photo
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A case of attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt and rioting has been registered against around 20 Congress workers, including six of them who have been arrested, for the alleged defacement of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's residence here during a party protest, sources said on Wednesday.

The action followed Monday's protest outside Kumar's residence in the Vijay Nagar area, where Congress workers allegedly wrote slogans with black paint on the gate and wall of the house before leaving the spot.

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The six arrested accused — Congress leaders Anil Yadav, Mukesh Dhangar, Manoj Gaur, Rajesh Kumar, Raja Gautam and Pankaj Chaudhary — were sent to jail on Tuesday, police said.

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The case was registered at the Hariparvat police station on the basis of a written complaint by Sub-Inspector Gaurav Gupta against eight named persons and 15-20 unidentified Congress workers.

The accused have been booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty), 126 (wrongful restraint), 132 (assault or criminal force against a public servant), 191 (rioting by an unlawful assembly using force or violence), 333 (house-trespass after preparation to cause hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Congress city president Amit Singh said the case should have been limited to provisions relating to the protest, but police had invoked several "false" sections against the workers.

He said a Congress delegation would meet the police commissioner on Wednesday and demand that the alleged false charges be removed.

The incident was part of the Congress' statewide agitation against Kumar.

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