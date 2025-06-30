DT
Constable shot dead by govt school teacher in UP village  

Constable shot dead by govt school teacher in UP village  

Murder case has been registered and raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the accused    
PTI
Baghpat, Updated At : 11:59 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
A police constable here has allegedly been shot dead by a government teacher, who has been absconding since the incident, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place in Sunheda village under the jurisdiction of Khekra police station.

Police said Constable Ajay Kumar (32), who had come home on leave, was strolling outside the village after dinner on Sunday night, when he met Mohit Arya, a local who works as teacher in a government primary school in Saharanpur. An altercation broke out between the two first over a cricket match and later over a WhatsApp chat. When the fight escalated, the accused allegedly fired a shot from a pistol.

Family members rushed Ajay Kumar to a hospital in Sonipat for immediate treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police NP Singh said that the deceased was posted in the Saharanpur police department, and had come to the village on leave.

Singh said that a murder case has been registered and raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the accused.

