DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Constable's wife shoots herself dead with husband's service rifle in UP's Saharanpur district

Constable's wife shoots herself dead with husband's service rifle in UP's Saharanpur district

Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan Singh also arrived at the scene upon learning of the suicide and issued necessary instructions to the Sadar Bazar police

article_Author
PTI
Saharanpur, Updated At : 03:57 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation iStock
Advertisement

A constable's wife shot herself dead using her husband's service rifle at their rented home in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Friday, police said.

Advertisement

Sadar Bazar SHO Chandrasen Saini said Constable Tinku Singh was bathing when Savita (32) shot herself on the right side of her neck with his rifle, resulting in her death on the spot. Neighbours gathered at the scene after hearing the gunshot.

Advertisement

Tinku Singh, who is currently posted with the Mining Department, his wife Savita and their two daughters — aged five and three — had been living as tenants in a house owned by Manish Kumar in the Haqiqat Nagar area for about two years, police said.

Advertisement

Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan Singh also arrived at the scene upon learning of the suicide and issued necessary instructions to the Sadar Bazar police.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, exploring all possible angles such as family disputes, mental stress, and other possible reasons behind Savita's action.

Advertisement

Officers are questioning Tinku Singh as well as the neighbours and the landlord, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts