DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Construction firm for Ram Temple selected on Nripendra Misra's suggestion; Champat Rai in 9-page letter

Construction firm for Ram Temple selected on Nripendra Misra's suggestion; Champat Rai in 9-page letter

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:35 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple illuminated with decorative lights. PTI file
Advertisement

After resigning as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai has issued a detailed letter regarding the role of Nripendra Misra, former IAS officer and temple construction committee chairman, in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

Rai had stepped down on June 26 following allegations of a case involving the alleged theft of offerings. His resignation was accepted at a trust meeting on July 6. In a nine-page letter, Rai said Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was selected for temple construction on Misra’s suggestion, while Noida-based Design Associate was chosen for the design and construction of other buildings.

Advertisement

He also said Misra brought “some persons of his interest” into the construction committee. He claimed that one of them visited Ayodhya only once or twice in six years, while another was consulted on security-related matters. Former NBCC chairman Anoop Mittal, he said, regularly attended the committee’s meetings with Misra. At the same time, Rai credited Misra with the completion of the temple, saying that the construction of the temple began in June 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and was completed by June 2026.

Advertisement

He said Misra would bring experts from across the country whenever obstacles arose and resolve issues based on their advice. Rai said more than 75,000 devotees have been visiting the temple daily since the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024. During the Maha Kumbh, the daily footfall crossed 3 lakh, he said. A passenger service centre has been constructed near Birla Dharamshala on Rampath.

The Trust purchased the land where a two-storey prefabricated building has been constructed. Eight queues have been created for darshan — one for special darshan, one for persons with disabilities, and six general queues.

Advertisement

According to Rai, separate routes have been designed to prevent the queues from crossing each other. He said general darshan continues even during VIP visits, with separate arrangements for governors, chief ministers, Union ministers, and judges. Free wheelchairs are available for devotees with disabilities. Arrangements have also been made for bhajans, kirtans, and Sunderkand recitations on the premises. On the financial management of the Trust, Rai said cheques were not used for its bank accounts and that payments were made through bank transfers. The Trust maintains accounts with the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda, he said. Rai added that the Trust’s financial transactions are subjected to both internal and statutory audits by Delhi-based firm V. Shankar Iyer.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts