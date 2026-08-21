After resigning as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai has issued a detailed letter regarding the role of Nripendra Misra, former IAS officer and temple construction committee chairman, in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

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Rai had stepped down on June 26 following allegations of a case involving the alleged theft of offerings. His resignation was accepted at a trust meeting on July 6. In a nine-page letter, Rai said Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was selected for temple construction on Misra’s suggestion, while Noida-based Design Associate was chosen for the design and construction of other buildings.

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He also said Misra brought “some persons of his interest” into the construction committee. He claimed that one of them visited Ayodhya only once or twice in six years, while another was consulted on security-related matters. Former NBCC chairman Anoop Mittal, he said, regularly attended the committee’s meetings with Misra. At the same time, Rai credited Misra with the completion of the temple, saying that the construction of the temple began in June 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and was completed by June 2026.

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He said Misra would bring experts from across the country whenever obstacles arose and resolve issues based on their advice. Rai said more than 75,000 devotees have been visiting the temple daily since the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024. During the Maha Kumbh, the daily footfall crossed 3 lakh, he said. A passenger service centre has been constructed near Birla Dharamshala on Rampath.

The Trust purchased the land where a two-storey prefabricated building has been constructed. Eight queues have been created for darshan — one for special darshan, one for persons with disabilities, and six general queues.

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According to Rai, separate routes have been designed to prevent the queues from crossing each other. He said general darshan continues even during VIP visits, with separate arrangements for governors, chief ministers, Union ministers, and judges. Free wheelchairs are available for devotees with disabilities. Arrangements have also been made for bhajans, kirtans, and Sunderkand recitations on the premises. On the financial management of the Trust, Rai said cheques were not used for its bank accounts and that payments were made through bank transfers. The Trust maintains accounts with the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda, he said. Rai added that the Trust’s financial transactions are subjected to both internal and statutory audits by Delhi-based firm V. Shankar Iyer.