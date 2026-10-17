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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Couple, 3 children 'ate noodles' for dinner, found dead in Greater Noida next morning

Couple, 3 children 'ate noodles' for dinner, found dead in Greater Noida next morning

Food poisoning suspected; forensic team and Food Safety Department collect samples to ascertain cause of deaths

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PTI
Noida, Updated At : 01:34 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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In a suspected case of food poisoning, a couple and their three children were found dead at a village in Greater Noida's Rabupura on Saturday, police said.

According to police, Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), their daughter Mishti (7), and sons Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3) were found dead at Nagla Shri Padam village on Saturday morning.

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Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning, they said. The family had consumed noodles for dinner the previous night, according to locals and Mahesh's mother.

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Following the incident, forensic officials and a team from the Food Safety Department reached the spot to collect evidence and samples.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings, and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem, officials said.

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The exact cause of the deaths is not known yet, and further legal action would be taken based on the post-mortem reports and forensic findings, police said.

BJP's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who visited the spot, said he has apprised the chief minister's office about the tragic incident.

“Particular attention is being paid to determining whether any toxic substance was present in the food consumed by the family or whether the deaths occurred due to some other reasons. The exact cause of the deaths can be confirmed only after the post-mortem reports are received,” he said.

“The untimely death of five members of a family, including three children, in such circumstances is deeply painful and heart-wrenching. The police, administration and food department teams are engaged in the investigation,” Singh said.

“I expect every aspect of the incident to be investigated impartially. It should be clarified at the earliest what exactly led to the tragic loss of an entire family,” he added.

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