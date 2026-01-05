DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward killed in police encounter in UP

Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward killed in police encounter in UP

Officials say Talib alias Azam Khan was wanted in more than 17 criminal cases registered at various police stations in Lakhimpur Kheri

PTI
Sultanpur (UP), Updated At : 02:06 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with a joint team of Sultanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri police here on Monday, officials said.

The operation took place in the Lambhua area near Diyara bridge. The officials said police cordoned off the area following specific information regarding the presence of the accused.

According to the officials, the criminal opened fire at the team during the operation. Police retaliated in self-defence and the accused sustained bullet injuries.

He was taken to the Community Health Centre in Lambhua and later referred to the Sultanpur Government Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased has been identified as Talib alias Azam Khan (26), a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri.

The officials said Talib was wanted in more than 17 criminal cases registered at various police stations in Lakhimpur Kheri. His charges included gang rape, cow slaughter, robbery and vehicle theft. A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for his arrest.

SP Kunwar Anupam Singh said the joint operation was launched after receiving inputs about the movement of the accused in the Lambhua area.

"When the police party tried to nab him, the accused fired at the team. Police retaliated in self-defence, during which he was injured. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment," the SP added.

