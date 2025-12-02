A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 75,000 was shot dead in an encounter with police in the Kandhla area of Shamli district, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Constable Harender sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire on Monday night and was hospitalised, he said.

Advertisement

Shamli Superintendent of Police N P Singh told reporters that Mithun Bavarya was an active offender wanted in more than two dozen cases of murder, loot, and other serious crimes across Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Police recovered a carbine, a pistol, and a large quantity of cartridges from the encounter site. One of Bavarya's associates managed to flee, the SP said.