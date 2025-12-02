DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Criminal with Rs 75,000 reward shot dead in police encounter in UP's Shamli

Criminal with Rs 75,000 reward shot dead in police encounter in UP's Shamli

One constable sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire on Monday night and was hospitalised

PTI
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Updated At : 12:10 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 75,000 was shot dead in an encounter with police in the Kandhla area of Shamli district, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Constable Harender sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire on Monday night and was hospitalised, he said.

Shamli Superintendent of Police N P Singh told reporters that Mithun Bavarya was an active offender wanted in more than two dozen cases of murder, loot, and other serious crimes across Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered a carbine, a pistol, and a large quantity of cartridges from the encounter site. One of Bavarya's associates managed to flee, the SP said.

