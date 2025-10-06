DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Dalit youth’s lynching in Raebareli heartbreaking, Rahul spoke to victim’s family: Congress

Dalit youth’s lynching in Raebareli heartbreaking, Rahul spoke to victim’s family: Congress

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said she came across a very disturbing video from Raebareli, where a Dalit youth, Hariom, was lynched and killed by a few criminals

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:10 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken to the father and brother of a Dalit youth who was lynched in Raebareli and stands in complete solidarity with them in this hour of unbearable grief, AICC media and publicity department head Pawan Khera has said.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Sunday, Khera said the horrific lynching is both heartbreaking and enraging.

Advertisement

“In his final moments, as he was being mercilessly beaten with sticks and belts, the deceased young man remembered his last hope - Shri Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Advertisement

“For Rahul ji, who represents Raebareli in Parliament and considers its people his family, this tragedy is deeply wounding. He has personally spoken to the father and brother of the deceased and stands in complete solidarity with them in this hour of unbearable grief,” Khera said.

“He (Gandhi) has also expressed his profound concern over the dangerous normalisation of lynching in India, vowing that such violent elements must face their legal end. Justice must be served,” the Congress leader said.

Advertisement

Gandhi is currently on a four-nation tour of South America.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said she came across a very disturbing video from Raebareli, where a Dalit youth, Hariom, was lynched and killed by a few criminals.

“When he repeatedly said ‘Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi’, those criminals claimed they were supporters of Yogi. This is what the double engine of Yogi and Modi has done in Uttar Pradesh. Their politics of hate is taking the lives of Dalits and the marginalised,” she said on X.

“Muslims are under attack, women are unsafe, and Dalits and OBCs are being targeted—no one is safe under the BJP government anywhere,” she said.

Police in Raebareli arrested five men on Saturday for allegedly lynching Hariom after mistaking him for a drone thief.

Police said Hariom, reportedly mentally unstable, was walking to his in-laws’ house in Dandepur Jamunapur when a mob surrounded him and accused him of being a member of a gang marking houses with drones for theft. He was beaten with belts and sticks and died soon after.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts