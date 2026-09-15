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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Delhi-bound flight diverted to Lucknow Airport after smoke warning

Delhi-bound flight diverted to Lucknow Airport after smoke warning

The flight 6E6504 lands safely at Lucknow Airport at 6.29 pm with 103 passengers and 6 crew members

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 11:19 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Lucknow Airport immediately activated its emergency response protocols and deployed fire and rescue, ambulance and terminal support to ensure the safe handling of the aircraft, passengers and crew. Photo for representation
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An IndiGo flight operating from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow's Chowdhury Charan Singh Airport on Tuesday following a smoke warning in the aircraft's cargo area, an official statement said.

The flight 6E6504 landed safely at Lucknow Airport at 6.29 pm with 103 passengers and six crew members, airport authorities said, adding that no untoward incident was reported.

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Lucknow Airport immediately activated its emergency response protocols and deployed fire and rescue, ambulance and terminal support to ensure the safe handling of the aircraft, passengers and crew.

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