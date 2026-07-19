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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Delhi man stabs wife to death with scissors over suspicion of affair; arrested in UP

Delhi man stabs wife to death with scissors over suspicion of affair; arrested in UP

The weapon and blood-stained clothes have been recovered; case registered

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:07 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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A man was arrested in Moradabad for allegedly stabbing his 45-year-old wife to death with scissors following a domestic dispute at their Seelampur home here, stemming from his suspicion that she was having an illicit relationship, police said on Sunday.

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After receiving information about the incident around 7.32 pm on July 16 from Seelampur’s Gautampuri, police sent a team to the house in northeast Delhi. The team found the woman lying in a pool of blood with grievous injuries.

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Police said she was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

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A case was registered at Seelampur police station, and the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the spot and collected forensic evidence, they said.

Police said during the investigation, 52-year-old Saleem was found missing from the house immediately after the incident, making him the prime suspect.

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A police team analysed CCTV footage, examined technical evidence, developed human intelligence and tracked the suspect’s movements across several locations. Saleem was traced near Moradabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh and was arrested from there on Saturday, police said.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and told investigators that he suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship with a former co-worker at a garment factory, which led to frequent quarrels between them,” said the police officer.

On the day of the incident, the couple argued again over the issue.

Police said the accused then attacked her with a pair of scissors before locking the house and fleeing. The weapon and blood-stained clothes have been recovered. Police said further investigation is underway.

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