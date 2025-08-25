DT
Delhi woman found dead; tailor arrested for murder after dispute over money            

Delhi woman found dead; tailor arrested for murder after dispute over money            

The deceased, a resident of Bindapur, was reported missing by her mother on August 21
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:39 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
A 35-year-old tailor has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman to death and trying to dump her body in a drain in Delhi's Dabri area after a dispute over money, the police said.

The deceased, a resident of Bindapur, was reported missing by her mother on August 21.

"On August 23, a PCR call was received at the Dabri Police Station around 2.54 pm regarding a dead body. During preliminary investigation, the body was identified as that of the missing woman," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Police scanned the CCTV footage and used technical surveillance to trace the victim's last movements.

"She was seen entering a building with the accused, identified as Saleem, a resident of Mahaveer Enclave originally from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 21," the DCP added.

Later, the accused was seen leaving the premises carrying what appeared to be a concealed body, the officer said.

According to the police, Saleem and the victim knew each other and were in regular contact. The woman had allegedly been asking him to return the sum of money that he owed her, which led to an argument.

"In a fit of rage, the accused strangled her and then tried to dispose of the body by transporting it on a motorcycle to a drain in Dabri. However, the body slipped during the process, drawing public attention. Saleem fled from the spot," the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Dabri Police Station, and multiple teams were dispatched to Hardoi to trace him.

"The accused was arrested after sustained efforts. Further interrogation is underway to ascertain if anyone else was involved in the crime," the officer added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is in progress, police said.

