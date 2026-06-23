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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Demolition notice issued for Aliganj building after Lucknow fire as SIT begins probe

Demolition notice issued for Aliganj building after Lucknow fire as SIT begins probe

Authorities have also launched a crackdown against its own officials in connection with the illegal operation of the residential building as a commercial space

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 12:57 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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A team of Uttar Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory present at the site after a fire engulfed a three-storey commercial building in a posh neighbourhood resulting in the death of 15 people, including students, and injuring seven others, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. PTI
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The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has issued a demolition notice for the Aliganj building where a fire claimed 15 lives a day ago, officials said on Tuesday.

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Authorities have also launched a crackdown against its own officials in connection with the illegal operation of the residential building as a commercial space.

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The three-storey building was issued a demolition order in 2016 over unauthorised construction but it was revoked less than two months later.

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"We have once again issued a demolition notice over (construction) violations for the Aliganj building where the fire incident took place on Monday," LDA Vice Chairperson Prathamesh Kumar told PTI.

"We have also initiated inquiry against officials for laxity and action will be taken against them," Kumar said. The process to identify such officials and their role in the negligence has begun.

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The massive fire broke out on Monday afternoon in the three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre, killing at least 15 people, mostly students, and injuring nine others.

Meanwhile, the two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the fire, reached the spot on Tuesday morning and began its investigation, officials said.

The SIT, formed on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Amrit Abhijat and Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar.

"We have come here and will investigate all aspects of the incident. We will complete the probe within the stipulated time and ensure necessary action," Praveen Kumar told reporters at the site.

Before the SIT team arrived, a six-member team of forensic laboratory experts had reached the spot in the morning and started examining the scene.

The investigation is aimed at ascertaining the cause of the fire, possible lapses and responsibility in connection with the blaze.

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