Dispute over samosas: Shopkeeper assaults customer, 5 booked in Varanasi

A case has been registered against five people based on a customer's complaint after he alleged that the eatery owner assaulted him when he asked for hot samosas instead of cold ones, at a shop in Jalupura market here, police said on Thursday.

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The Chaubeypur police station registered the case last Friday based on the court's orders, five months after the complainant approached the judiciary.

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Advocate Shiv Shankar Singh, who is also the complainant in the matter, said, "I had gone to Chandauli in February for some work and stopped at a shop in Jalupura market while returning. I ordered two samosas and two pieces of barfi from a shop owned by Gupteshwar Singh."

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After receiving the samosas, Singh complained that they were cold and asked the shop employees to heat them. This led to an argument between him and the employees, after which he asked them to call the shop owner, he said. When Gupteshwar Singh arrived, an argument broke out again over the demand for hot samosas.

Singh alleged that the shopkeeper told him, "Are you the collector that you should be given hot samosas?"

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He alleged that the shopkeeper and others accompanying him then assaulted him.

Singh said he approached the local police and later the police commissioner's office but received no relief, so he moved the court.

According to police, the case has been registered under BNS sections 19(2), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 35 (criminal intimidation), among others.

Police said an investigation into the case is underway.