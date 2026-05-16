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Home / Uttar Pradesh / DJ vehicle goes out of control, runs over revellers during wedding procession in UP; 1 dead

DJ vehicle goes out of control, runs over revellers during wedding procession in UP; 1 dead

Wedding procession had set out for Varanasi; driver of the DJ vehicle abandoned vehicle and fled the scene

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PTI
Bhadohi (UP), Updated At : 12:30 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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A DJ vehicle accompanying a wedding procession here allegedly went out of control and ran over several persons dancing ahead of it, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to two other girls, police said on Saturday.

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According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening in Baira Khas village in Kotwali police station area.

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Officials said the wedding procession had set out from the village for Varanasi. A DJ service from Amwakhurd village had been hired for the procession. After prayers were offered at a temple, the procession departed. As it moved forward, several people were dancing ahead of the vehicle to the loud music blaring from the DJ system.

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Station House Officer Anjani Kumar Rai, citing accounts from villagers, said the DJ vehicle was not being driven by an experienced driver, but rather a young boy, who was also operating the DJ equipment.

Suddenly, the vehicle went out of control, ran over one Urmila Devi (40), as well as on Kumari Seema and Sony before crashing into a tree.

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Urmila Devi died on the spot, while the two others sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the DJ vehicle abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Police have seized the offending vehicle and have initiated legal proceedings.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

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