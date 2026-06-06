A doctor working at a community health centre in UP's Mau district was allegedly assaulted by a man after he allegedly refused to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), police said on Saturday.

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The incident took place on Friday at the community health centre in Majhwara Mod.

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Police said Rahul Yadav, who claimed to be a member of the CJP, visited the centre for an ECG examination and later allegedly urged Dr Harishchandra Jaiswal to join the party.

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When the doctor declined, citing restrictions on government employees participating in political activities, an argument ensued, they said.

The accused allegedly assaulted the doctor, damaged property inside his chamber and threatened him before fleeing, police said.

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Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said a complaint has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.