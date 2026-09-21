DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Donation theft at Ayodhya Ram temple: Supreme Court peruses SIT’s status report

Donation theft at Ayodhya Ram temple: Supreme Court peruses SIT’s status report

SIT to file chargesheet in Ram temple donations theft case by September 25, the apex court told   

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photo: X/@ShriRamTeerth
Advertisement

The court-appointed Special Investigation Team probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will file its first chargesheet on or before September 25, the Supreme Court was told on Monday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the statutory 90-day period from the first arrest in the case would lapse soon.

Advertisement

“Ninety days from the date of the first arrest are going to be over on September 25, so we will have to file the chargesheet, otherwise, they (the accused) will get default bail," Mehta said.

Advertisement

The top court also perused a detailed status report submitted by the SIT in a sealed cover.

Under Section 167 (2) of the CrPC, an accused becomes entitled to grant of statutory bail if the probe agency fails to file the chargesheet in the trial court within the stipulated period of either 60 or 90 days.

Advertisement

Section 187 of the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita replaces Section 167(2) of the erstwhile CrPC.

The top court had earlier asked the SIT to complete its investigation expeditiously and take it to a logical conclusion.

It had directed the SIT to file its status report in a sealed cover on the progress made in the investigation into the donations theft case.

On July 27, the top court took note of the setting up of the four-member SIT headed by IGP Kiran S to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations.

It had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to also include a forensic auditor in the probe team.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts