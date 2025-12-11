DT
Dropped daughter to school, teacher killed minutes later as Chinese kite string slits neck in UP

Dropped daughter to school, teacher killed minutes later as Chinese kite string slits neck in UP

The 40-year-old was riding his motorcycle when a sharp kite string hanging over the road wrapped around his neck

PTI
Jaunpur (UP), Updated At : 02:38 PM Dec 11, 2025 IST
Representational photo
A 40-year-old private school teacher died after his neck was slit by banned Chinese kite string while he was riding his motorcycle here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am on the Shastri Bridge in the Kotwali area shortly after Sanjeev Tiwari dropped his daughter at school, Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Srivastava said.

Tiwari, a resident of Umarpur Haribandhanpur, had just crossed the bridge when a sharp kite string hanging over the road wrapped around his neck, causing a deep cut. He lost control of the motorcycle and collapsed on the spot with severe injuries, Srivastava said.

Locals rushed to help and called an ambulance. He was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment, officials said.

Police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

Meanwhile, residents have demanded strict action and an enforcement drive to completely curb the sale of banned Chinese 'manjha' (kite string coated with powdered glass) in the district.

