Drunk man held for raping 63-year-old mother in UP’s Hathras

A 25-year-old unmarried man was arrested for allegedly raping his 63-year-old mother in an inebriated condition in a village under the Sikandra Rao Kotwali area here, police said on Saturday.

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A case was registered on the complaint of the accused’s elder brother, who alleged the incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday when their mother was sleeping at home.

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According to the complaint, the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, entered the house, overpowered his mother and raped her before fleeing the spot.

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Sikandra Rao Circle Officer Amit Pathak said a case has been registered based on the elder brother’s complaint and the accused has been arrested.

The woman was sent to the district hospital for medical examination, the officer said.

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Police said the matter was being investigated and further legal action would be taken based on the findings.