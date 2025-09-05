DT
'Eating away my money': Gorakhpur man 'guns down' wife over divorce row, says 'no regret'   

   

Victim Mamta Chauhan (35), worked in a private firm and lived separately from her husband with her 13-year-old daughter, was demanding child support and the transfer of a farmland before agreeing to a divorce

PTI
Gorakhpur, Updated At : 01:59 PM Sep 05, 2025 IST
A woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in a crowded market in this Uttar Pradesh district, following a dispute over their ongoing divorce proceedings, police said on Thursday.

Accused Vishwakarma Chauhan was arrested from the spot shortly after the incident occurred in Gorakhpur's Shahpur area on Wednesday evening.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he felt "no regret" for killing his wife as she was "eating away his money", officials said.

According to police, victim Mamta Chauhan (35), who worked in a private firm and lived separately from her husband with her 13-year-old daughter, was demanding child support and the transfer of a farmland before agreeing to a divorce.

Eyewitnesses said there was a heated argument between the couple outside a photo studio around 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

The accused pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds, one hitting the victim in the chest and another in her arm.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Their daughter later submitted a police complaint accusing her father of harassment and extramarital affairs.

Confirming the arrest, Circle Officer (Gorakhnath) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "The couple's divorce proceedings were underway. A preliminary probe suggests that the murder was triggered by financial disputes. The source of the pistol is also being investigated."

