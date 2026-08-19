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Home / Uttar Pradesh / ED conducts searches in UP over money laundering allegations against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University

ED conducts searches in UP over money laundering allegations against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University

The investigation pertains to alleged diversion of government contract funds through private contractors and their subsequent utilisation, including for creation of assets of the university and trust

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:12 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted search operations under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at 10 premises in Rampur, Saharanpur and Delhi in connection with an ongoing alleged money-laundering investigation relating to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Rampur.

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The investigation pertains to alleged diversion of government contract funds through private contractors and their subsequent utilisation, including for creation of assets of the university and trust.

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The investigation has also allegedly revealed financial transactions between certain contractors and the Trust and that the contractors allegedly benefitting from government contracts diverted funds towards the Trust/University, including substantial donations and construction works.

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The searches are aimed at tracing the proceeds of crime, financial records, documents and digital evidence relating to the diversion and utilisation of government funds, ED sources said.

The Lucknow-based Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, of which former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Azam Khan is the main trustee along with family members and associates, runs the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University and a public school in Rampur district.

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