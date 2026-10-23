ED officer, head constable arrested in Lucknow for demanding Rs 5 lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer and a head constable for allegedly demanding a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a complainant, the anti-corruption agency said on Friday.

The two officers were identified as enforcement officer Deepak Kumar, and head constable Manoj Dwivedi, both posted at the Lucknow Zonal Office of the ED.

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Dwivedi was deployed in the agency on deputation from Central Reserve Police Force and is not an ED’s cadre officer.

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Both were charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“The CBI registered the case on Friday against the head-constable of the enforcement directorate, Lucknow, and unknown officials of the ED, Lucknow, based on a complaint,” the CBI said in a statement.

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“It was alleged that the accused head constable demanded a bribe from the father of the complainant for helping him in the ED case in which he received two summons in August and September from the ED Lucknow Zone,” the statement added.

A trap was laid and Dwivedi was caught while accepting Rs 5 lakh on behalf of Kumar for favouring the father of the complainant in the ED case, the CBI said.