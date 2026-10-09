DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Eight BJP, two SP candidates from UP elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Eight BJP, two SP candidates from UP elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

The terms of nine Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh end on November 25, necessitating biennial elections to the Upper House

article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 06:08 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The terms of nine Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh end on November 25, necessitating the biennial elections to the Upper House. Sansad TV via PTI/file
Advertisement

All 10 Rajya Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh—eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party and two from the Samajwadi Party—were declared elected unopposed on Friday, an official said.

“All the 10 candidates who were in the fray for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections—eight from the BJP and two from the SP—have been declared elected unopposed,” Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha polls Ajit Verma told PTI.

Advertisement

“Except Samajwadi Party candidate Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, the rest (who have been declared elected unopposed) have collected their certificates. Representatives of Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and BJP candidate Radhakant Ojha have collected the certificates on their behalf,” Verma, who is also the Special Secretary of UP Vidhan Sabha, said.

Advertisement

The terms of nine Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh end on November 25, necessitating the biennial elections to the Upper House.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts