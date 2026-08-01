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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Enraged by Insta pic with sister, 19-year-old stabs man to death in UP's Shahjahanpur

Enraged by Insta pic with sister, 19-year-old stabs man to death in UP's Shahjahanpur

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PTI
Shahjahanpur (UP), Updated At : 11:02 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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A police team reached the scene after the incident and started a probe. File
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A 22-year-old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in Shahjahanpur district, allegedly after posting a photo of himself with a woman from another religion on Instagram, police said on Saturday.

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Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit told PTI that Gautam Maurya, a bicycle mechanic from Kamal-Lenpur village within the Kant police station limits, was returning from his fields at around 10 pm on Friday when Sameer Ali (19) and his associates attacked him.

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Citing the case FIR, Dixit said Sameer stabbed Gautam multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot. On hearing his screams, villagers caught hold of Sameer and handed him over to police.

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When police took the accused to the fields on Saturday morning to search for the murder weapon, Sameer retrieved the knife he had discarded and attempted to flee after attacking a constable, the SP said.

Police fired in self-defence, with one bullet hitting the accused on his right leg, he said.

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A video is also circulating on social media, in which the accused claims, "Gautam did something wrong to my sister, so I killed him." When questioned by villagers, the accused said, "Yes, I killed him." During questioning, the accused said he was enraged after seeing Gautam post a photo with his cousin sister on Instagram on July 12.

The accused is presently undergoing treatment at a government medical college. Three of his associates have also been detained for questioning, police said.

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