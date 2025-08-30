Every sportsperson is hero of society: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that every sportsperson is a hero for the society and an inspiration for dedication to the nation.

On the occasion of National Sports Day, the chief minister paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and presented cash rewards to 88 medal-winning athletes from Uttar Pradesh who competed in national-level tournaments and handed out appointment letters to newly recruited assistant sports trainers.

"Every sportsperson is a hero for society. Every citizen should advance with the same spirit of dedication towards the nation as an athlete, maintaining discipline, fostering coordination, and striving for excellence in life," he said.

Adityanath also felicitated former Olympians, Arjuna awardees, and National Games medallists. In addition, he inaugurated sports infrastructure projects in various districts.

"Whenever Major Dhyan Chand is mentioned, every Indian immediately pictures a hockey stick," Adityanath said, noting the legend secured three Olympic gold medals for India in 1928, 1932, and 1936, giving Indian hockey global recognition.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country's most prestigious sports award has been named after Major Dhyan Chand, not after any political leader," he said.

Adityanath noted that it was a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh as Dhyan Chand was born in the state. "In his memory, the state's first sports university in Meerut has been named after him, and academic courses have already commenced this session," he added.

The chief minister also watched a hockey match between the Sports Hostel and Sports College teams at the Mohammad Shahid Hockey Stadium in Vijayant Khand.

He said a sports college is being set up in every commissionerate of the state.

Uttar Pradesh, he said, has produced many hockey greats, including Major Dhyan Chand, K D Singh 'Babu,' Mohammad Shahid, Ravindra Pal, Syed Ali, and Dr R P Singh. Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal, who won medals for India at the Paris Olympics, also hail from Uttar Pradesh, he said.

"A vacant mind is a devil's workshop. If a person engages in sports, a sense of dedication towards the nation develops," Adityanath said.

He said following the National Sports Day, "MP Sports Competitions" will be held across the country from September 17 to October 2, while the Sports and Youth Welfare Department will organise "MLA Sports Competitions".

The chief minister also inaugurated the State Hockey Championship by hitting the ball with a hockey stick during the event.