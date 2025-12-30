DT
PT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Ex-BJP MLA, former block head among 26 booked for assault in UP's Raniganj

Ex-BJP MLA, former block head among 26 booked for assault in UP's Raniganj

Case involves an attack on a former minister, his son and their supporters

PTI
Pratapgarh, Updated At : 03:42 PM Dec 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
An ex-BJP MLA, a former block head and 24 others have been booked in connection with an alleged attack on a former UP minister, his son and their supporters in Raniganj tehsil here, police said on Tuesday.

Raniganj Police filed an FIR late Monday night against six named individuals and 20 unidentified persons on charges of assault, criminal intimidation and vandalism.

Station House Officer Prabhat Kumar Singh said the case involves an attack on a former minister, his son and their supporters.

According to the complaint lodged by Lalmani Tiwari, a resident of Raniganj, the incident occurred on the night of December 27. Tiwari alleged that he, former cabinet minister Shivakant Ojha, his son and former block head Purnanshu Ojha alias Shyamu and their supporters were returning home after attending an SIR campaign when they were intercepted near the Raniganj railway crossing on Jamtali road.

The complainant alleged that former BJP MLA Abhay Kumar alias Dheeraj Ojha, intercepted the vehicle along with his nephew and block head Satyam Ojha, brother Neeraj Ojha and sevreal others. The group abused the victims and issued threats to them.

Tiwari alleged that Abhay Kumar struck a window of their car with a pistol, shattering the glass, after which the group assaulted the former minister and his supporters. Tiwari claimed that he and two others, Pradeep Dubey and Digvijay Kashyap, were dragged out of the vehicle and beaten. When gunman Ravi Singh intervened, the accused allegedly threatened to kill them before fleeing the spot.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SHO said, adding that an investigation is underway.

