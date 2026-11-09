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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Ex-CBI chief Nageswara Rao’s party enters UP politics, seeks candidates for 2027 election

Ex-CBI chief Nageswara Rao’s party enters UP politics, seeks candidates for 2027 election

The call for applicants says they must believe in the Sarvjan Sanatan Party’s ideology, core objectives, and policies, and be committed to working in accordance with them

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:15 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Former CBI chief M Nageswara Rao. Photo: X
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In the crowded political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, a new entrant has emerged – former CBI chief M Nageswara Rao, whose party, Sarvajan Sanatan Party, has sought applications from prospective candidates for the upcoming Assembly election.

Rao, a Hyderabad-based retired IPS officer, joined the party as national president on the banks of the Ganga in Kashi nearly a month ago. He said the outfit is launching the first phase of its process to select prospective candidates for all 403 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which is going to polls early next year.

“This application is solely for preliminary screening in the first phase. Applicants found preliminarily suitable will be asked to provide detailed information and the required documents in the second phase,” he said on X.

The call for applicants says they must believe in the Sarvjan Sanatan Party’s ideology, core objectives, and policies, and be committed to working in accordance with them.

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The criteria for joining the party are: they must be Indian citizens, have their names registered on the electoral roll of any legislative assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and have reached the minimum age of 25 by the date of scrutiny of nomination papers, it said.

“This application is solely for preliminary screening in the first phase.  Applicants found preliminarily suitable will be asked to provide detailed information and the required documents in the second phase. Submitting an application does not confer any right or assurance of being selected as the party’s candidate or receiving the party’s ticket. The final decision on candidate selection will be made by the party's authorised leadership,” he said.

Rao — the former CBI additional director who was given charge of the director’s office in 2019 — said he believes Bharat needs to break free from this politics of division and rediscover a unifying national purpose.

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“The alternative is not another form of identity politics, but a politics rooted in Bharat’s civilisational ethos, constitutional democracy, and the welfare and dignity of every citizen,” he had said, explaining his reasons for entering politics.

In a political landscape dominated by caste and religious fault lines, Rao claims that his party is looking to build a Bharat that is “modern in outlook, rooted in civilisation and united in purpose”.

“We do not seek to recreate the past. We seek to take the best of what Bharat has inherited, renew it for the present, enrich it through knowledge and innovation, and transmit it strengthened to future generations,” he said.

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