A court here has sentenced a man and four others to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his nine-year-old daughter in 2022 as part of a conspiracy to frame a villager in a false murder case.

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Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar Himanshu held all five accused guilty in the case and imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 each on Monday.

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The court awarded the girl's father Anees rigorous life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, describing the crime as extremely cruel and unforgivable, while his accomplices Shadab, Naseem, Saleem and Shahzade were also sentenced to life imprisonment.

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According to prosecution officer Devendra Kumar, a rape case had been registered by a villager, Sakil, against Anees and his brother Shadab. After warrants were issued, the accused allegedly pressured Sakil to withdraw the case.

When he refused, the accused conspired to implicate him in a false murder case and allegedly used Anees' nine-year-old daughter Anam as a pawn, Kumar said.

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The incident took place on December 2, 2022. The accused took Anam to an Urs fair and, while returning, allegedly gave her sleeping pills in a field. After she became unconscious, Anees hit her on the head with a brick and then stabbed her to death with a knife, the prosecution said.

The girl's body was then concealed in straw. Anees later went to the police station and lodged a false complaint claiming that his daughter was missing, Kumar said.

During the investigation, it emerged that the girl was still struggling for life after the attack and her father allegedly recorded a video of her instead of taking her to hospital, the prosecution said.

Police pieced together the case on the basis of evidence, forensic reports and witness statements. Sakil's name was removed after he was found innocent during the investigation, and a chargesheet was filed against the five accused.