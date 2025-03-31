DT
PT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Filmmaker who offered role to viral Maha Kumbh Mela girl arrested for alleged rape

Filmmaker who offered role to viral Maha Kumbh Mela girl arrested for alleged rape

The 28-year-old complainant, however, later claimed she was never coerced and the accused was framed
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:12 PM Mar 31, 2025 IST
A 45-year-old filmmaker was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman after luring her with the promise of marriage, police said on Monday.

The woman, however, later claimed she was never coerced and the accused was framed.

The man has been identified as Sanoj Mishra, who found himself in the social media limelight after he offered a role to a girl whose pictures from Maha Kumbh went viral.

Mishra, whose bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court, was arrested from Ghaziabad on Sunday, police said.

“An FIR was registered against Mishra at the Nabi Karim police station in central Delhi, based on the complaint of a 28-year-old woman, who alleged abuse, forced abortions and threatening by the accused,” police in a statement said.

According to the complaint, the woman had been living in with Mishra in Mumbai for the last four years. During the extent of their relationship, Mishra coerced her into undergoing three abortions, the woman originally alleged.

Mishra, however, later refused to marry her, following which the woman approached police.

Medical records supporting her claims were retrieved from Muzaffarnagar, the police statement said.

During the investigation, police found Mishra was already married and had a family in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a five-minute video showed up online purportedly featuring the complainant, who claimed Mishra was “innocent” and there was a conspiracy behind his arrest.

She claimed though she had been living with Mishra, and had fights with him, he never coerced her.

