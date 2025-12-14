DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Financial aid for medical treatment sought during Janata Darshan; UP CM promises support

Financial aid for medical treatment sought during Janata Darshan; UP CM promises support

article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 12:26 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Assuring financial support to those seeking help for medical treatment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that no patient suffers due to lack of funds.

Advertisement

During 'Janata Darshan', the chief minister met citizens who had approached him with grievances and issued instructions for their time-bound resolution, according to an official statement issued here.

Advertisement

It said 42 people attended the programme, including five who submitted applications seeking financial assistance for treatment.

Advertisement

Directing officials to obtain cost estimates from hospitals in such cases, Adityanath said the government has been extending financial assistance for medical treatment from day one of its tenure.

"No treatment will be affected due to a shortage of money. The government will always stand by any needy person who requires financial help for treatment," he said.

Advertisement

People also raised complaints related to police functioning and illegal encroachments.

The chief minister accepted all applications and instructed officials to resolve issues concerning the public on a priority basis and subsequently seek feedback from the complainants.

The government is fully committed to addressing the problems of every aggrieved person, the statement said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts