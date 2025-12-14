Financial aid for medical treatment sought during Janata Darshan; UP CM promises support

Assuring financial support to those seeking help for medical treatment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that no patient suffers due to lack of funds.

Advertisement

During 'Janata Darshan', the chief minister met citizens who had approached him with grievances and issued instructions for their time-bound resolution, according to an official statement issued here.

Advertisement

It said 42 people attended the programme, including five who submitted applications seeking financial assistance for treatment.

Advertisement

Directing officials to obtain cost estimates from hospitals in such cases, Adityanath said the government has been extending financial assistance for medical treatment from day one of its tenure.

"No treatment will be affected due to a shortage of money. The government will always stand by any needy person who requires financial help for treatment," he said.

Advertisement

People also raised complaints related to police functioning and illegal encroachments.

The chief minister accepted all applications and instructed officials to resolve issues concerning the public on a priority basis and subsequently seek feedback from the complainants.

The government is fully committed to addressing the problems of every aggrieved person, the statement said.