Home / Uttar Pradesh / FIR against RCB cricketer Yash Dayal over 'sexual exploitation'

FIR against RCB cricketer Yash Dayal over 'sexual exploitation'

Action taken after the woman made a complaint to UP CM Yogi Adityanath through integrated grievance redressal system on June 21
article_Author
PTI
Ghaziabad (UP), Updated At : 10:48 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal during an IPL 2025 match. PTI file
An FIR has been registered against cricketer Yash Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman, police said on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered against Dayal (27) at Indirapuram police station on Sunday under BNS Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage), a senior police official said.

The action was taken after a woman made a complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through IGRS (integrated grievance redressal system) on June 21, alleging that she was physically exploited by the cricketer with whom she was in a relationship for five years.

Dayal could not be reached for comments.

