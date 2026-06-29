A fire broke out in a flat at the Aranya Society in Sector-119 of Noida on Monday, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation, officials said.

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The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sector-113 Police Station.

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Six fire service tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently under way.

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The Officials said there have been no reports of casualties so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to immediately reach the site and expedite relief and rescue operations.

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According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the “Chief Minister issued instructions to the officials to reach the site immediately. The Chief Minister ordered the acceleration of relief and rescue operations and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to the injured. Instructions were issued to the administration to exercise vigilance at all levels.”