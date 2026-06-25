Fire breaks out on ninth floor of Greater Noida commercial building; none hurt

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a commercial building in Greater Noida on Thursday, prompting the deployment of multiple fire tenders, officials said.

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No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

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Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said the fire department received information around 9.40 am about a blaze on the ninth floor of the Golden I commercial building in Tech Zone-4.

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Initial reports suggested that some people were trapped inside the building, following which five fire tenders and a hydraulic platform vehicle were rushed to the spot, he said.

"Upon inspection, it was found that no person was trapped inside the building. The office where the fire broke out was already closed," Chaubey said.

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Firefighters brought the blaze under control after a sustained operation, he added.

The CFO said the information regarding people being trapped turned out to be incorrect as the person concerned had already come out safely before the arrival of the fire department.

The fire has been extinguished and an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain its cause, officials said.