Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday praised Balrampur Chini Mills Limited after it signed an MoU with the state government worth Rs 2,850 crore.

CM Yogi attended the stone-laying ceremony of the country's first biopolymer plant in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

"Today, we are witnessing the Maha Kumbh of investment, where the MoU signed by Balrampur Chini Mills Limited with the Uttar Pradesh government, worth Rs 2,850 crore, is being implemented on the ground. This is the first investment of its kind in the country. I wholeheartedly congratulate all officials of the Uttar Pradesh Government, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited, and the people of the Kumbhi area in Lakhimpur district for providing a favourable environment for this investment," he said.

"Whether it's a sugar mill or an industry producing poly lactic acid, and where things are produced using bioplastics, this is, in itself, the first integrated unit. This is a campaign that fulfils PM Modi's vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. I have been told that the bottles produced here will be disposable, and within 3-6 months, they will naturally dissolve in the soil. This is a major initiative by Balrampur Chini Mills to contribute to environmental conservation, aligning with Modi's mission and the global concern about environmental issues," CM Yogi Adityanath added.

He also highlighted that with an investment of Rs 2,850 crore, this project will generate employment for thousands of youths.

"Global warming is a warning about environmental pollution. The more aware we are about the environment, the more favourable the environment will be for us. I have been informed that there will be zero liquid discharge from here. No harmful substance will flow into rivers or drains, ensuring that the environment is not endangered," he said.

"Balrampur Chini Mills operates 10 sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh. I thank them for ensuring that payments to sugarcane farmers are made within one week to 10 days in Uttar Pradesh. If we provide new technology to our farmers, these food providers can triple their production," the Uttar Pradesh CM added.