Home / Uttar Pradesh / Flag hoisting at Ram temple: 60 chartered planes to land at Ayodhya airport on Nov 25

More than 100 additional CISF personnel will be deployed at the Ayodhya airport for heightened security

PTI
Ayodhya (UP), Updated At : 09:32 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Ram temple in Ayodhya. File
Nearly 60 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya on November 25 when the flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Ram Mandir, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIPs, officials said on Monday.

More than 100 additional CISF personnel will be deployed at the Ayodhya airport for heightened security, airport director Dhirendra Singh said.

“Considering the VVIPs arriving in their chartered planes, land management has been done for about 60 chartered planes. But the parking of the planes will be done at nearby airports,” Singh said.

Alongside a special lounge for PM Modi, six VIP lounges are being prepared for other dignitaries including the governor and the chief minister, the officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will review arrangements for the event on Tuesday, they said.

Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has requested invitees to reach Ayodhya on November 24, officials of the Trust said.

The Trust has acquired 1,600 rooms in different hotels along with tent cities to accommodate the invitees, they said.

Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that all guests have been asked to arrive on November 24 and entry for the event will be allowed between 7.30 am and 9 am on November 25.

Fifty beds in the Ayodhya medical college have been reserved and around two dozen doctors, supported by a large team of paramedical staff, will be on duty, Ayodhya DM Nikhil Tikaram Funde said.

Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta said that preparations for the event would be discussed with Trust officials and public representatives at a meeting in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in presence of the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

