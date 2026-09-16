Former Samajwadi Party MLA Jagram Paswan's brother was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly posting an objectionable AI-generated video targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey said an objectionable AI-generated video targeting Adityanath was uploaded on social media by an account belonging to Sadhu Paswan.

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Taking suo motu cognisance of the video, the police registered a case at Dehat Kotwali police station, he said.

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Paswan was arrested and appropriate legal action is being taken against him, the ASP said.

Pandey said such content could harm social harmony and warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone uploading objectionable material that incites communal discord or caste-based hatred.

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He said the police's social media monitoring team continuously tracks such activities. He also appealed to people to refrain from uploading or sharing objectionable posts.