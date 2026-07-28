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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Former UP minister Nanak Ram Bhurji dies after falling from 7th floor in Lucknow; kin allege foul play

Former UP minister Nanak Ram Bhurji dies after falling from 7th floor in Lucknow; kin allege foul play

BJP leader’s family questions circumstances of death, seeks probe; police send body for post-mortem

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 09:16 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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A former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader died on Tuesday after allegedly falling from an upper floor behind the Darulshafa new MLA Residence complex in the Hazratganj area here, police said.

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Nanak Ram Bhurji, 68, was a former minister of state and currently a member of the BJP. His relatives have alleged foul play, saying there were no visible injury marks on the body -- inconsistent with a fall from the seventh floor -- and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

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According to the police, the officer in charge of the MLA residence informed the local police outpost that a man had fallen from an upper floor behind the legislators' residential complex.

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Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Director of Civil Hospital Dr G C Gupta told PTI that the former minister was brought to the hospital around 2.35 pm.

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"He was brought dead. His body had external injury marks. A postmortem will be done to ascertain the exact cause of death," Dr Gupta said, adding that Bhurji's relatives had also arrived at the hospital.

Bhurji was not allotted any room in the new Darulshafa building, so how and why he reached there and the circumstances leading to his fall remain unclear.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Bhurji had been suffering from depression for a long time and was frequently seen roaming around the MLA residence complex, the police said.

Meanwhile, Arun Gupta, who identified himself as Bhurji's brother and a former MLA, questioned the circumstances surrounding the death, demanding a fair probe into the incident.

Speaking to PTI Videos at the spot, Gupta claimed there were no visible injury marks on Bhurji's body and said this was inconsistent with a fall from the seventh floor.

"If someone falls from the seventh floor, there are bound to be serious injuries or the body would be badly damaged. This is a matter that requires investigation and the government should get it probed," he said.

Gupta said it was not known who was with Bhurji at the time of the incident and called for examination of his mobile phone records to ascertain whom he had been in contact with before his death.

Asked whether the family suspected foul play, Gupta replied, "Yes, we suspect it could be a case of murder." The police said the body had been sent for post-mortem.

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