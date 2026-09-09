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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Former UP minister’s son held for threatening neighbour with pistol

Former UP minister’s son held for threatening neighbour with pistol

Police searching for his two associates, says official

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PTI
Meerut (UP), Updated At : 09:50 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Police have arrested former Uttar Pradesh minister and meat trader Haji Yaqoob Qureshi’s son Firoz alias Bhoora for allegedly waving a pistol and threatening a neighbour in Meerut’s Sarai Bahleem area, an official said.

Police were also searching for his two associates who were also named in the case, the official said on Tuesday.

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According to police, Sarai Bahleem resident Haji Siraj alleged in his complaint that Firoz and his two associates reached his house at night recently, abused the family and tried to break open the door.

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Firoz allegedly waved a pistol and threatened to kill the family during the incident, police said.

A case was registered against the three based on Siraj’s complaint and CCTV footage of the incident, they said.

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Meerut SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosle said a video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed three youths, one of whom was carrying a weapon.

Four police teams were formed to trace the accused, he said, adding that Firoz alias Bhoora, described as the main accused, was arrested on Tuesday and further legal action is underway.

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