Four policemen booked for negligence after rape accused fled from hospital

Four policemen booked for negligence after rape accused fled from hospital

FIR registered for rape of minor, POCSO provisions included

article_Author
PTI
Pratapgarh, Updated At : 03:30 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Four policemen have been booked after a rape accused escaped from a medical college due to their alleged negligence, officials here said on Saturday.

The rape accused, Javed alias Chand Babu (28), was also named in the FIR filed on Friday night, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said the incident dates back to December 20, when the accused allegedly attempted to rape a 10-year-old girl at Udaidiha Bazaar under Kotwali Patti limits.

An FIR was registered under the rape and POCSO Act provisions on the complaint of the victim's family, he said.

Lal said Javed was injured in the leg during a police encounter near Amapur turn on the intervening night of December 23 and 24 and was admitted to the emergency ward of the medical college on December 24.

Four policemen, sub-inspector Keshav Prasad and constables Vinod Singh, Adarsh Yadav and Gulshan Kumar, were deployed to guard him.

However, the accused allegedly managed to flee the hospital on the same day by giving the policemen the slip, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

