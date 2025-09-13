Free encroached land belonging to poor, teach land-grabbers a lesson: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to immediately start working on freeing encroached land belonging to the poor and take strict legal action against land-grabbers.

Adityanath was addressing public grievances during his Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple, where he met around 200 people seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan.

The CM asserted that the state government is determined to ensure justice and bring prosperity to every citizen.

Directing officials to work on immediately freeing encroached land belonging to the poor, he said, "No one who tries to harass the weak will be spared. Such people must be taught a lesson under the law." He assured them that no injustice would be tolerated and handed over petitions to officials with instructions for swift and satisfactory redressal.

When a woman complained of her land being illegally occupied by local strongmen, Adityanath immediately ordered police and revenue officials to intervene and take action.

“Encroachments must be removed without delay. Ensure that no one dares to grab anyone's land again,” he said.

Several visitors also sought financial aid for medical treatment on which they were assured by the chief minister that lack of funds would not stall anyone's healthcare.

Adityanath instructed officials to expedite the process of preparing medical estimates and forward them to the state government at the earliest.

He also directed that all cases related to revenue and police be handled with transparency, fairness, and sensitivity.

To a woman present with her daughter, he advised: “Get your daughter admitted to school. Everything there is free.”