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Home / Uttar Pradesh / From 'snakebite murder' to blue drum body case, 6 women undertrials housed in Meerut jail

From 'snakebite murder' to blue drum body case, 6 women undertrials housed in Meerut jail

The jail superintendent said the inmates participate in daily recitation of the Sundarkand and devotional singing

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PTI
Meerut (UP), Updated At : 07:16 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla. PTI file
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Accused of heinous crimes -- “snakebite murder” of husbands, killing a BSF jawan, concealing a body in a blue drum, and murder of a seven-year-old child -- Damini, Ravita, Komal, Muskan, Anjali and Gurpreet Kaur now share adjoining barracks in Meerut district jail.

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Senior Jail Superintendent, Chowdhury Charan Singh District Jail, Viresh Raj Sharma told PTI on Tuesday that the jail currently houses 63 women inmates, including the six undertrials booked in serious murder cases, with the authorities relying on counselling, religious programmes and skill training to aid their rehabilitation as their cases remain pending in court.

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“We have only two barracks for women inmates. Two of the accused women are lodged in Barrack 12-A and four in Barrack 12-B. They have been kept together so they can provide emotional support to one another while participating in reformative activities,” Sharma said.

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Among the six undertrials is Damini, who was arrested recently for allegedly getting her husband killed with a snakebite. Ravita too is accused of killing her husband and attempting to pass it off as a snakebite death.

Muskan, an accused in the sensational Meerut blue drum murder case, allegedly murdered her husband with help of her lover, and later concealed his body inside a blue drum.

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Komal is accused of conspiring to kill her BSF jawan husband and hiring killer for the same, while Anjali is accused of getting her husband murdered with the help of her lover.

On the other hand, Gurpreet Kaur is facing trial for the alleged murder of her seven-year-old son.

All the cases are pending before respective courts.

The jail superintendent said the inmates participate in daily recitation of the Sundarkand and devotional singing.

They are also engaged in stitching, embroidery, housekeeping, library maintenance, kitchen duties and other routine work according to their abilities. “Psychological counselling is organised periodically to help them cope with stress and encourage positive behavioural changes,” he said.

On family visits, the official said no one has come to meet Muskan or Damini so far, while relatives of the other women visit them from time to time. “Many inmates become emotional during family meetings. Counsellors and jail staff provide support in such situations.”  According to jail authorities, Damini, who is lodged in Barrack 12-A, speaks very little and has limited participation in routine activities.

Considering her educational background, she has been assigned the responsibility of maintaining the jail library and teaching women inmates and their children.

Muskan, lodged in the same barrack, spends most of her time caring for her young daughter, who is staying with her inside the jail, officials said.

Barrack 12-B houses Ravita, Komal, Anjali and Gurpreet Kaur.

Sharma said the jail administration’s objective extends beyond ensuring security and includes preparing inmates for social and psychological rehabilitation through education, skill development, religious activities and regular counselling.

Jail authorities emphasised that all six women are undertrials and that the final determination of guilt or innocence rests with the courts.

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