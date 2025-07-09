DT
PT
Ganga rises above danger level at Varanasi amid heavy rainfall, ghats submerged

Ganga rises above danger level at Varanasi amid heavy rainfall, ghats submerged

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in West Uttar Pradesh from July 8 to 11
ANI
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Updated At : 09:42 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
A Ganga ghat in Varanasi submerged under water. ANI
Following continuous heavy rainfall in Varanasi, the ghats were submerged under water and temples were inundated as the level of the Ganga rose above the danger level on Wednesday.

Residents said that the water level was rising and submerging one more step of the ghat each day.

A resident, Sonu Sahani, said, "Water level is rising by one step each day. There were 84 ghats here, and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the Namo Ghat, there are now 85 ghats here. Some roads are blocked. This happens annually, whenever it rains. Public faces inconvenience as they get stuck." Another local, Lakhan Kumar Sahani, said, "The water is rising one or two steps daily. We face difficulty in watching Ganga Aarti and operating boats." Earlier on Tuesday, the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi was completely submerged, and a nearby temple was inundated. Similarly, Ram Ghat in Prayagraj went underwater as the river continued to swell.

The resident told ANI, "The water level in the river has risen, and this situation will persist for the next two months. This happens every year." Parts of Uttar Pradesh are witnessing heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall in West Uttar Pradesh from July 8 to 11.

According to a press release by the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) has been recorded at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during July 8-14, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit, Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during July 8-10, West Uttar Pradesh during July 8-11, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh on July 9-10, West Rajasthan during July 12-14, East Rajasthan during July 10-14 with very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on July 8, East Rajasthan on July 11-12, the press release said.

