Home / Uttar Pradesh / Gangster with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter with STF in UP's Azamgarh

Gangster with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter with STF in UP's Azamgarh

Shankar Kanojia was planning a major crime with his gang, say police; cache of weapons recovered after shootout
article_Author
PTI
Azamgarh (UP), Updated At : 09:50 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A criminal wanted for several murders and robberies was killed in an encounter here with the Special Task Force, police said on Saturday.

Shankar Kanojia carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on information leading to his arrest.

Police said they had received a tip-off that Kanojia would be in Azamgarh and was planning a major crime with his gang.

He was confronted by an STF team in the Jahanaganj Police Station area.

"When the STF tried to arrest Kanojia, he opened fire on the team with the intent to kill. The STF team, acting in self-defence, returned fire, injuring the criminal. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention where he was declared dead," Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

A cache of weapons was recovered from the scene of the shootout.

According to police, in 2011, Kanojia and his gang murdered one Vindhyachal Pandey during a robbery in the Dohrighat area and decapitated his body. His gang went on to commit more robberies.

More recently, in July 2024, he kidnapped one Shailendra Singh from Maharajganj, stole his loader vehicle, and decapitated his body after killing him, police said.

A 9mm carbine, a 9mm pistol, a khukri (dagger), and a large amount of live and spent cartridges were retrieved from the encounter site.

