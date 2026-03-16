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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Gas tanker overturns on highway in UP's Kasganj, traffic halted amid leakage fears

Gas tanker overturns on highway in UP's Kasganj, traffic halted amid leakage fears

The driver, who escaped unhurt, said the accident occurred after the heavy vehicle lost balance because of the damaged highway stretch and loose soil on the roadside

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PTI
Kasganj (UP), Updated At : 05:53 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Traffic movement on the Mathura-Kasganj-Bareilly highway was halted on Monday after an 18-tonne gas-laden capsule tanker overturned near Nagla Dukariya here, triggering fears of a possible gas leak, officials said.

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The tanker, which was travelling from Gujarat to Bareilly, allegedly went out of control due to the poor condition of the road and overturned on the highway, prompting authorities to stop vehicular movement on both carriageways as a precautionary measure.

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Driver Ravi Kumar, who escaped unhurt, said the accident occurred after the heavy vehicle lost balance because of the damaged highway stretch and loose soil on the roadside.

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Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanjeev Singh, police personnel and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

Two fire tenders were deployed as part of safety measures.

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Authorities diverted traffic and sealed the area around the tanker to prevent untoward incidents. Local residents were also advised to maintain a safe distance from the site.

Officials said technical experts from the concerned department have been called to assess the situation and examine the gas tanker to determine whether there has been any leakage.

Driver Ravi Kumar has indicated the possibility of a minor leak, though officials said it is yet to be confirmed by experts.

Fire officer R K Sharma said teams are closely monitoring the situation and efforts are underway to safely set the tanker upright and restore normal traffic on the highway.

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